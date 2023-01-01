INDIA

Elephant kills forest watcher in K’taka’s Nagarahole national park

A forest watcher with the Nagarahole national park was killed when a wild elephant attacked him.

The deceased, identified as Mahadevaswamy (35) along with three others were driving a herd of wild elephants out of some agricultural fields when one of the elephants charged at the forest guards.

While the forest guards ran back, a tusker attacked Mahadevaswamy and Rajesh. Mahadevaswamy succumbed to his injuries while Rajesh, who suffered injuries, is recovering at a hospital near Nagarahole national park.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, C. Harshkumar while speaking to the media persons, said that the elephants were in the periphery of the forests and attacked the forest watcher quite unexpectedly.

The elephant herd had reached an agriculture field late Saturday night when the forest department was alerted and a group of forest watchers reached the spot to drive the elephants out of the field.

While the forest guards were engaged in driving the elephants out of the farm, one elephant charged at the forest guards attacking Mahadevasami and injuring him grievously leading to his death.

