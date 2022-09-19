The elephant menace surfaced again in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Monday, with a giant tusker creating panic among residents as it emerged from the forest and went on a rampage in the village.

The incident was reported from Budanur in H.D. Kote taluka.

Authorities said that the elephant had strayed into the village from the Nagarhole Reserve Forest, and villagers, who were all set to go to their fields, suddenly found the huge jumbo in their way.

As villagers tried to chase the elephant out of village, the animal got annoyed and started chasing them instead, and went on a rampage, destroying crops, damaging vehicles, roofs of houses, and bullock carts. The cattle and livestock had a narrow escape when it passed very close to them while being chased.

Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and tried to push it back to the forest by firing into the sky. After hours, the villagers and forest officers finally managed to send it out of the village into the forest.

Elephants have surfaced at various locations in Mysuru district and the people have been demanding a permanent solution to their menace.

