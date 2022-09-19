INDIA

Elephant menace surfaces in Mysuru district yet again

NewsWire
0
0

The elephant menace surfaced again in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Monday, with a giant tusker creating panic among residents as it emerged from the forest and went on a rampage in the village.

The incident was reported from Budanur in H.D. Kote taluka.

Authorities said that the elephant had strayed into the village from the Nagarhole Reserve Forest, and villagers, who were all set to go to their fields, suddenly found the huge jumbo in their way.

As villagers tried to chase the elephant out of village, the animal got annoyed and started chasing them instead, and went on a rampage, destroying crops, damaging vehicles, roofs of houses, and bullock carts. The cattle and livestock had a narrow escape when it passed very close to them while being chased.

Forest Department staff rushed to the spot and tried to push it back to the forest by firing into the sky. After hours, the villagers and forest officers finally managed to send it out of the village into the forest.

Elephants have surfaced at various locations in Mysuru district and the people have been demanding a permanent solution to their menace.

20220919-200203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leader moves PIL seeking uniform education system upto Class 12

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED moves SC to transfer case to...

    21 NPF MLAs’s merger with NDPP to prevent national party in...

    Sanjay Raut urges Centre to raise salaries of teachers in Coal...