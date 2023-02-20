INDIALIFESTYLE

Elephant tramples 4 to death in Jharkhand

NewsWire
0
0

A wild elephant that got separated from its herd has trampled four persons including two women, to death in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district in a span of 12 hours, an official said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Jhalo Oraon, 28; Neha Devi, 20; Lal Mohan Mahto, 65, and Muniya Devi.

When the elephant entered Masiyatu village on Sunday evening, the people tried to shoo it away, which apparently angered the animal, who then attacked Muniya Devi and wrapped her in its trunk.

The elephant then went on to attack three more persons near Kaspur village on Monday morning.

The series of attacks has created panic among the people of the area, a local resident said.

The locals in the area claimed that the Forest Department has not taken any steps to check the elephant attacks.

Meanwhile, a team of the Forest Department rushed to Kaspur village.

A commotion-like situation was witnessed in Kaspur and its adjoining areas.

In a bid to control the situation, the villagers are being alerted and provided updates through loudspeakers.

20230220-171003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NDA VP candidate Dhankhar withdraws from SC chamber allotment process

    Land dispute: SC seeks Andhra’s response on Odisha’s contempt plea

    19 people withdraw candidature for Nagarjunsagar by-poll

    Grand opening for Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar’s 125th movie