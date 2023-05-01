INDIALIFESTYLE

Elephant tramples man to death in Assam

NewsWire
0
0

Human-elephant conflicts are continuing in Assam with wild tuskers creating havoc in two separate incidents in the state that caused the death of a person, officials said on Monday.

In Tamulpur district’s Guabari area, a man was trampled to death after being attacked by an elephant near his residence, according to locals. The deceased has been identified as Rajen Pradhan.

A senior police officer of the district said that soon after the locals discovered him being injured in the tusker attack, Pradhan was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.

The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy.

In a separate incident, two wild elephants entered the residential neighbourhood of Lanka in Nagaon district after emerging from the forest area in quest of food, causing mayhem in the neighbourhood.

Residential buildings were demolished by the wild elephants.

20230501-165605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No FBI team in India to probe K’taka bitcoin scam: CBI

    Taking a cue from Assam’s stunning landscapes

    Barapullah flyover accident: Accused driver arrested

    Telangana reports 163 fresh Covid cases, one death