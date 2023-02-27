INDIA

Elephant tramples man to death in UP

A wild elephant trampled a man to death in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) located on the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

This is the third such incident this year.

According to Katarniaghat Range Officer (RO) Ramkumar, Chhote Lal, 30, a resident of Bhartapur village was returning home on a bicycle via the forest route, when the wild tusker attacked him.

Chhote Lal died on the spot.

On being informed, a forest team was rushed to the spot to recover the body.

The RO said the body could be recovered only after the tusker left the spot, following hectic efforts by the forest officials.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) KWS Akash Deep Badhwan also visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

The DFO said it was shocking as it was the third such incident in the sanctuary since January 2023.

Earlier, Suresh, 32, was killed on January 10 and a 60-year-old man Radhe Shyam was trampled to death on January 18.

Badhawan said the department had provided immediate financial assistance of Rs. 10,000 to the victim’s family.

He appealed to the villagers living near the sanctuary to be on their guard while using forest routes.

On February 24, wild elephants had also attacked a forest guard Ajay Singh while he was patrolling in the same range.

Singh, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to Bahraich Medical College from where he was referred to King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

