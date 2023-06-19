INDIA

Elephant tramples tribal man to death in Coimbatore, 7th death in 2023

NewsWire
0
0

A tribal man was trampled to death by a wild elephant late on Sunday night in the Coimbatore forest range. However, the body was found in Anakatti forest on Monday morning.

This is the seventh death caused by a wild elephant in the Coimbatore forest division in 2023.

Tamil Nadu Forest Department officials told IANS that the deceased was identified as N. Maruthan (57), residing in Senguttai tribal settlement in the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore.

Information was received by the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range office on Sunday evening at 6.15 p.m. that Maruthan who had gone into the forest in search of missing cattle had not returned.

Forest range officer N. Saravanan led a team of officials to the forest and conducted a massive search on Monday morning. After around one hour, the forest team found the body of Maruthan. He had been trampled to death by an elephant.

The Karumadi police in Coimbatore reached the spot after being alerted by the forest department officials and took the body to Mettupalayam government hospital for postmortem.

20230619-183402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid fear helps detect metal pin in Mumbai girl’s chest

    Ashok, Sudhir qualify for Hangzhou APG; India finish with 22 medals...

    Delhi HC seeks Centre, city govt’s response on PIL seeking hygienic...

    Students queue up at Kharkiv railway station as doors of trains...