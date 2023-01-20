INDIA

Elephant tusks worth Rs 1 cr seized in Bengal, 3 held

NewsWire
0
0

Smuggled elephant tusks around Rs 1 crore were recovered at the Khoribari forest area of Darjeeling in a joint operation by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and West Bengal police, police sources said here on Friday.

Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

The three arrested have been identified as Asit Oraon, Anil Oraon and Punilal Nagachia. While Asit and Anil are residents of Fulbari area, Punilal belongs to Garidhura.

Based on a tip-off that a group of wildlife smugglers were trying to smuggle an elephant calf in a mini-truck through the Khoribari forest area, a joint team of district police and SSB personnel launched a search operation.

Finally, the vehicle was apprehended at Ghoshpukur forest range in Khoribari area. However, instead of the calf, smuggled elephant tusks were recovered from their possession. The estimated market value of the item seized will be to the tune of Rs 1 crore,” a state police official said.

The three persons arrested were not able to furnish any document nor provide any information regarding the tusks. This made the sleuths believe that the items seized were meant for smuggling. The police are currently interrogating the three to track their other associates.

According to police, this particular belt in north Bengal has become a hotbed of wildlife smuggling. Just six days ago, a Trinamool Congress leader in adjacent Alipurduar district was arrested by sleuths of the state’s forest department while attempting to smuggle a pangolin.

The arrested person was identified as James Borogaon (53), who is the deputy chief of the Khoyardanga-2 village panchayat.

A pangolin was also recovered from his possession.

20230120-114802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Christmas away from home, Tina Philip will celebrate with ‘Kumkum Bhagya’...

    Focusing on filling up vacancies of judges, infrastructure: CJI

    Naya J&K defeats corruption; anti-graft agencies get teeth, take big fishes...

    Bhopal court awards 5-year RI to MD of pvt firm in...