Incidents of poorly maintained lifts have been constantly coming to light in Noida.

An 8-year-old boy got stuck in a lift in Nirala Aspire Society of Greater Noida while returning home from tuition. As soon as the child pressed the button after boarding, the lift got stuck for about ten minutes between the fourth and fifth floors due to a technical glitch.

A video of the incident has surfaced online.

Negligence on the security guards’ part was observed in the incident.

The boy’s father, Priyanshu Das bought his dream home on the 14th floor of A8 Tower in the society. He said that his son cycled back from his tuition and got inside the lift with his bicycle before getting stuck.

The society’s maintenance staff said that the lift’s door remained slightly open due to the boy’s bicycle, which led to its abrupt stoppage.

The staff however could not provide answers when asked about the whereabouts of the security personnel who were supposed to monitor the lift through CCTV cameras.

The matter has been reported to the police and their investigation is underway.

Earlier, on November 29, three girls were trapped in a lift of Assotech Nest Housing society in Crossing Republik for about 25 minutes.

The society’s builder S.K. Garg appeared worried over the matter and told IANS that he ensured the installation of good quality lifts and other equipment in the premises.

He said that maintenance was the responsibility of the company which is given the contract of installing other equipment in the building. He added that the Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA) becomes responsible for the same when the building is transferred.

Ajit Kumar Singh, an official of a maintenance company, claimed technical problems to be a reason behind such incidents.

He blamed maintenance work not being done at the right time by the company and tampering of buttons inside the lift as two more reasons behind the incidents.

He said that sudden damage to electronic equipment, including a short circuit, was also a reason for such problems.

The residents, unhappy over such incidents happening continually, raised questions on why they were provided with only sub-par facilities after spending thousands of rupees on maintenance.

The residents held both the AOA and the builder responsible for the incidents and said that irregular servicing of the lifts, which is supposed to be done every month, is making them suffer.

