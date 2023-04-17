INDIA

Eleven TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Coast Guard, return

Eleven fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard returned home on Monday.

The fishermen from Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Karaikkal who had ventured into the sea were on March 22, arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard on charges of crossing the International Maritime Border Line(IMBL).

The mechanised boat of these fishermen were also seized by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard. The 11 fishermen were then put in Sri Lankan prison.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had requested the Centre to intervene in the matter and to bring the fishermen back to India. The 11 fishermen were then handed over to the Indian embassy officials who arranged Visa and flight tickets and brought them back to Chennai early this morning.

The Tamil Nadu fisheries department officials received the 11 fishermen and have arranged transportation for them to return to their native villages.

