Elite Indian boxers preparing for next month’s Tokyo Olympic Games are likely to train in Italy from next week.

“There is a proposal to train in the Italian city of Assisi for more than a fortnight from next week. There are good sparring partners at the boxing training centre in Assisi,” a boxing coach with the national team told IANS.

Nine Indian boxers, including four women, have achieved quota places for the July 23-August 8 Olympic Games.

In recent times, several European nations have refused entry to Indian athletes due to the second wave of Covid pandemic in India.

“Almost all the boxers and the coaching staff bound for Italy have got visas, so there wouldn’t be any issue. We are waiting for the Boxing Federation of India’s approval,” said a senior boxing coach.

The men’s team is training at the National Institute of Sports campus in Patiala while the Army Sports Institute in Pune is the venue for the women’s camp.

Last month, the Indian boxing team won 15 medals, including two gold at the Asian Boxing Championships held in Dubai.

Six times world champion MC Marykom (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69 kg) and Pooja Rani (75 kg) have qualified for Olympics in the women’s category.

Amit Panghal (52 kg), Manish Kaushik (63 kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) Ashish Kumar (75 kg) and Satish Kumar (91 kg) are the male boxers who will compete in the Olympic Games.

–IANS

nns/qma