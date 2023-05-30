WORLD

Elite Moscow suburb hit by kamikaze drones ‘with blasts within earshot of Putin’s residence’

Moscow was attacked on Tuesday morning by suspected Ukrainian kamikaze drones, just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed yet another volley of strikes on Kiev, a media report said.

Several buildings were damaged in the wealthy suburbs of Moscow, including the elite district of Rublyovka to the south-west of the capital, Daily Mail reported.

One drone exploded into a mushroom cloud near the village of Usovo, which is just down the road from Putin’s official Novo-Ogaryovo residence, the report said.

“[Putin’s residence] would be in earshot of the explosion,” a local resident said.

Explosive drones also struck blocks of flats in Leninsky Prospekt and Profsoyuznaya Street, about six miles from the centre of Moscow, reportedly wounding several residents and damaging the buildings.

Ukraine made no immediate comment on the attack, which would be one of its deepest and most daring strikes into Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than 15 months ago, Daily Mail reported.

Tuesday’s early morning raid targeted some of Moscow’s wealthiest areas, including a western enclave where Putin and the elite have their residences.

Two people were injured while some Russians in two lightly-damaged apartment blocks were briefly evacuated, according to Moscow’s Mayor.

Russia’s Defence Ministry claimed that eight drones sent by Kiev were shot down or diverted, though Baza, a Telegram channel with links to the security services, said more than 25 were involved. It called the incident a “terrorist attack” by the “Kiev regime”.

Residents said they heard loud bangs followed by the smell of petrol. Some filmed a drone being shot down and a plume of smoke rising over the Moscow skyline, Daily Mail reported.

The Kremlin, which has launched a series of deadly airstrikes at Kiev, said there is ‘no threat at the moment’ for the residents of Moscow.

