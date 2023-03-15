INDIASPORTS

Elite Pro Basketball Pre-season: Delhi Dominators beat Chandigarh Conquerors in 1-point thriller

NewsWire
0
2

The Elite Pro Basketball Pre-Season got off to a thrilling start here on Wednesday as Delhi Dominators beat Chandigarh Conquerors by 1 point — with the final score reading 74-73 in favour of Delhi at the NOIDA Indoor Stadium.

The second match featured Mumbai Stars against Pune Pythons which was won easily by Mumbai with a score of 126-79. Gurwinder Singh top scored for Mumbai with 26 points and Kumar N from Pune Pythons finished the game with 22 points. In other matches, Lucknow Swarms piped Hyderabad Hoops 100-90 while Chennai Turbos ramped past Bengaluru Stallions 78-54.

The 16-team Pre-Season started with a brand-new rule called the ‘Trump Card’, which gives a unique twist to the game. The team can use one Trump Card in a game for two minutes, a coach can select any of his team players as a trump card and whatever he scores in those two minutes adds a double point. This gives an immense advantage to the team.

The Delhi Dominators versus Chandigarh Conquerors match was extremely close and tense with the lead switching both ways. Tanmay Mali from Delhi Dominators top scored with 22 points which helped the team defeat Chandigarh Conquerors by 1 point.

The Girdhari Singh Shekhawat-coached Chandigarh Conquerors were leading by 3 points with 4 minutes remaining on the clock and Delhi Dominators, used the Trump Card and went ahead by 1 — Tanmya Mali was the crucial factor that changed the course of the match.

In the last quarter, Delhi Dominators, who are coached by Nizhar Ahmed, were down by 3 points, but Tanmay Mali’s efforts turned the match. Rawat top scored with 17 points for Chandigarh Conquerors.

20230315-212407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New VR jobs die down at Meta, Google amid hiring freeze:...

    Earliest surviving Hindu painting unveiled in Mumbai

    Man held for strangling wife in Ghaziabad, burying body near pond

    Five dead in Bihar road accident