Eliud Kipchoge joins ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ movement

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Olympic Marathon Champion Eliud Kipchoge, who inspired the world and created history when he broke the two-hour marathon barrier in Vienna last year, will join Procam International’s largest citizen-led movement dedicated to support livelihoods – ‘Sunfeast India Run As One’ as the ambassador.

The 30-day movement will kick-start on Saturday while registrations continue till September 11.

35-year-old Kipchoge feels the movement will not only support the marginalised who have been devastated by the economic consequences following the COVID-19 pandemic, but also drive people to lead an active and healthy lifestyle which is the need of the hour.

“India is very close to my heart and I have had the opportunity to witness the warmth and hospitality of this beautiful nation. The idea of helping people through running or walking or jogging, is a thoughtful way of engaging people for a good cause. And this is the reason I have joined Sunfeast India Run As One as its ambassador,” said Kipchoge.

“Sunfeast India Run As One is a simple and effective platform for the global community to come together. It is important now more than ever to lead an active lifestyle for a healthy body and mind. I would like to urge you all to take that first step, get moving and join the movement to make a difference” he added.

Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer – Biscuits and Cakes Category, Foods Business Division, ITC Limited said, “Kipchoge represents grit, determination and has broken barriers inspiring many. His participation will further encourage people to come forward together and positively impact the lives of many through simple daily activities like walking, running, and jogging.”

Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International, stated, “Eliud has broken every sporting barrier, however it is not just his sporting accolades that define him. He is humble, simple human being, a global icon and an inspiration par excellence.”

–IANS

aak/