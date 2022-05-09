Britain’s reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II recently completed 70 years of her rule and to commemorate that a new documentary with unseen footage of the British royal will be premiering on May 29, 2022.

The documentary has been titled, ‘Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen’ and will run for 75 minutes. The documentary will talk about the early years of the Queen’s life, right from her birth until her coronation when she turned 27 years old in 1953.

As reported by Variety, the documentary by BBC will feature many home video recordings from the Royal Family, which up until now have been retained privately by the Royal Family in the British Film Institute Vaults.

The Queen finally gave permission to BBC studios so they could access the footage and the editors and producers of the documentary are said to have viewed over 400 reels of film. These home recordings include several behind the scene records of sponsored state events as well as lost newsreels from that era.

As per BBC, the documentary will showcase many landmark events in the Queen’s life, like Prince Philip’s visit to Balmoral Castle in 1946, which was shortly before the engagement of the couple became public news.

Some other major moments from the documentary include, rare footage of Queen Elizabeth with her uncle Prince George as well as never seen before footage of the royal family at Balmoral castle in 1951, a year before the passing of King George VI. The docu-film will have a combination of newsreel audio footage as well as public speeches instead of the usual narration and interview style of documentaries.

‘Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen’ has been directed by Simon Finch, with Harvey Lilley and Julia on board as executive producers. The BBC head of commissioning for documentaries, Clare Sillery, is said to have commissioned the project, and Claire Popplewell is the creative director of the documentary, which has been produced by BBC Studios. The documentary will air on May 29 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.