Actress Elle Fanning didn’t get a part in a film because she was thought by bosses to be “unf****able” when she was 16 years old.

The 25-year-old actress was going for a part in a father-daughter comedy movie when she was 16 but was unsuccessful and was later told by bosses that it was because she was not sexy enough to appear on screen, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve never told this story, but I was trying out for a movie. I didn’t get it. I don’t even think they ever made it, but it was a father-daughter road trip comedy. I didn’t hear from my agents because they wouldn’t tell me things like this – that filtration system is really important because there’s probably a lot more damaging comments that they filtered – but this one got to me.

“I was 16 years old, and a person said, ‘Oh, she didn’t get the father-daughter road trip comedy because she’s unf***able.’Yeah, it’s so disgusting. And I can laugh at it now, like, ‘What a disgusting pig!’

The ‘Girl From Plainville’ star – who started acting as a child alongside her older sister Dakota Fanning in the 2001 movie ‘I Am Sam’ – went on to add that has always been “immensely confident” because she has been in the public eye from such a young age and while the comment didn’t “damage” her in any way, it definitely made her more self-aware.

She said: “I was always immensely confident, but of course you’re growing up in the public eye, and it’s weird. I’ll look at paparazzi photos from when I was 12 and think, ‘Is that a good thing to see such a mirror of yourself at that age?’ I don’t feel like it damaged me, but it definitely made me very aware of myself.

