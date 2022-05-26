Ellen DeGeneres is finally bidding adieu to her talk show. She has been on air on television with her talk show for 19 years now.

After hosting 3200 episodes and counting, the popular TV show host is signing off. Although she pre-taped the shows of her final week in the month of April itself, the absolutely final feeling of it only hit her when she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) around a week before the series finale of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ aired.

As reported by THR, Ellen said that she felt like it was like the beginning of her another summer break for her. She said that her pal, another iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey (who has been in the same space as she is right now) assured her that what she is feeling is normal.

Ellen said, “She said I won’t really feel it until September, when I’d normally go back into production.”

Ellen’s final show will air on May 26, 2022 with her very first guest of her show, Jennifer Aniston returning along with musician Pink, who wrote the Emmy Award winning theme song of the show.

Ellen further shared that Oprah advised her that in her last year leading up to the finale Ellen should take some much-needed time off and not jump back quickly into her next project, like Winfrey herself did.

So, Ellen shares that she will do her best to relax, travel and weigh what she wants to do next, whether it’s a film, a stand-up tour or a documentary perhaps.

Contractually speaking, Ellen who returned to stand-up comedy after 15 whole years in 2018 with a Netflix special, ‘Relatable’ is required to work on a second Netflix stand-up special sometime soon. \

But for now, the talk show host is all set to go to Rwanda to celebrate the opening of her science and education campus, spread across 12 acres. The campus focuses on saving mountain gorillas.

Ellen opened up about how it was in the last couple of months leading up to the series finale.

She said, “There was a time a couple of months out where I was crying every day. I was really emotional, even though it was my choice, and it’s the right choice. I knew it was time to end this chapter and to do something different, but still it was really emotional. But I did not want the last two weeks to be about that. I’d meditate every day on my intention and how much I wanted to be present and enjoy it and I wanted that for the audience, too. I wanted people to be reminded of what we brought to television with the music and the games and everything. It was more of a variety show than anything, and I wanted the last two weeks to be pure fun because I struggle with anxiety and depression and I know how important it is to have an escape. We’re reminded every single day of what’s going on in the world, from a sick family member to wars and fires and global warming. There are so many different things that make you sad.”

She further added, And I struggle with becoming overwhelmed with that. And sometimes it feels hard for me even to go out and do a show because I am thinking, “How can I be out having fun when someone’s suffering?” And then I realize that that’s one hour a day that I’m helping somebody who needs to escape just like I do. That’s what I hope everybody was getting from the show and will remember it for. “