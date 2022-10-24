ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Elli AvrRam: My dream is to work with Selvaraghavan in female-centric film

Elli AvrRam, who impressed Tamil audiences with her performance in the recently released Tamil film ‘Naane Varuven’, with actor Dhanush in the lead, said that her dream is to work in a film by ace director Selvaraghavan that has a script that is female-oriented.

Talking to IANS, Elli said: “The way Selvaraghavan directs is simply fantastic. He makes you discover yourself as an actor, be it a physical scene or an emotional scene.

“It is a pleasure to work with a filmmaker who can actually see what you are capable of – even those skills that you are unaware of yourself.”

The actress, who hails from Sweden but who fell in love with India and Indian cinema right from the time she was a child, said that working with Selvaraghavan has been a huge learning experience.

“I have grown so much more as an actor after working with Selvaraghavan,” she said, disclosing that she learnt from the ace director how one should shift one’s look in front of the camera to make it appear beautiful on screen.

“Selvaraghavan would perform the scene and show you how it is done. He is a genius,” she added.

Elli, who was also seen in the Hindi film ‘Goodbye’ along with Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, will next be seen in director Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganpat’, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff in the lead.

