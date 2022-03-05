Elli AvrRam to release single ‘Kudi Main Mean’ in collaboration with Avina Shah

London-based singer Avina Shah is all set to release her new song ‘Kudi Main Mean’ featuring Bollywood actress Elli AvrRam on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The song urges the women of the world to be true to themselves and help fellow women to be the best version of themselves.

Speaking about the song, Avina, who’s known for songs like ‘Tere Bina’, ‘Groove’ and ‘Husan Di Rani’, says, “‘Kudi Main Mean’ stands for everything that a modern woman wants; independence, individuality and confidence. It is about women empowering other women and helping them become a better version of themselves with self love. It has been an amazing experience working on this song with my very good friend Elli as both of us believe in the same ideals for women.”

Elli AvrRam who will next be seen in the movie ‘Ganapath’ alongside Tiger Shroff uses the song ‘Kudi Main Mean’ to explore a new side of her artistic personality by taking up the artform of singing, she says, “This is a special dedication to my fans especially for Women’s Day and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being part of this project in writing lyrics to recording in the studio and performing it.”

“Self-love and confidence is something we all need more of and I hope people are inspired by the message of this song”, Elli further states.

‘Kudi Main Mean’ will release digitally on March 8 and will be available across all streaming platforms.

