Bollywood actor Ellie Avram took to her social media today to share the teaser of her upcoming short feature titled, ‘Perspective’.

The ‘Malang’ actor shared a video and captioned her post stating, “Stay tuned – PERSPECTIVE. Dropping on 29th July! Directed by @mohitisraney. Produced by @bazshahk. Starring @priyanshupainyuli @karnakarma @zacharycoffinpage @varunadv@siddesh.prabhu.”

In the teaser video, Ellie is seen as a beautiful young woman all smiles and dimples. There is a guy swooning at her looks and saying to himself that he wished this sweet person with twinkly eyes and dimpled smile would always stay by his side.

The screen immediately cuts to a scene where Ellie is now wielding a sword which she slashes through the air looking like a pro. The screen fades with the title of the movie, ‘Perspective’

The teaser provides just the right amount of intrigue to get audiences curious about the movie.

In her post, Ellie also shared that the short film will be released on her birthday, which is July 29.

For those not in the know, Ellie Avram, made her Bollywood debut with the movie, ‘Mickey Virus’ starring opposite, Maneish Paul. The movie was Paul’s first foray into Bollywood as well. The movie released nearly a decade ago in 2013.

Ellie’s last outing was in a song in ‘Koi Jaane Na’ with none other than Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan. The party number of the movie, ‘Har Funn Maula’ was the talk of the town especially for the sizzling chemistry between Aamir Khan and Ellie.

While ‘Koi Jaane Na’ starred Kunal Kapoor, Amyra Dastur, Neha Mahajan and others, the highlight of the movie turned out to be the cameo appearance of Aamir and Ellie in the cabaret number.

Ellie’s current short, ‘Perspective’ releases on July 29, 2022.