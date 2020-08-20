Canindia News

Ellie Goulding doesn’t remember much of her twenties

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Singer Ellie Goulding, now 33, says she spent her twenties pretty much in chaos.

“The past five years have been really poignant in my life. I spent my twenties pretty much in mad chaos. I don’t remember much of it. I think I blurred a lot of it out,” she told etonline.com.

“I’ve been around the world a few times. I played so many shows. I’ve been to cities I can’t even remember. I can’t even think of all the countries I’ve been to at this point. I was on a constant roll. I was taking it for granted because I assumed it would just be my cycle forever, touring,” she added.

After her Delirium World Tour ended in 2017, though, the singer “went through quite a few changes” that led her to take “a bunch of time off”.

“I parted ways with my management, I moved to New York. I went through quite a few changes,” she recalled.

“So I really decided to take a bunch of time off. I needed it. I needed to reflect on everything. I needed to figure out who I was without all that stuff in the background, touring and madness and celebrity-ness and all that stuff. I had to become a human that wasn’t just a touring robot,” she added.

