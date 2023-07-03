Singer Ellie Goulding has been in touch with her pal Zac Goldsmith, since her separation from husband Caspar Jopling. Ellie, 36, and Zac are understood to have become friends last year over their joint interest in the green agenda.

It was reported this week that the ‘Love Me Like You Do’ star is spending time apart from her 31-year-old husband of four years, reports Mirror.co.uk.

And one source today tells how left-leaning Ellie and Tory peer Zac, 48 – who announced his shock resignation as a Conservative minister on Friday – have been “in touch”. The unlikely pals were first pictured together in June last year. And Zac – who split from wife of 10 years Alice Rothschild in March – is now said to have been “understanding” towards Ellie as they both undergo major life changes.

The source said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “Ellie and Zac met some time ago and became pals. They have been in touch since Ellie and Caspar decided to separate and she has shared what she is going through. Having experienced the breakdown of his own marriage, Zac has been very sympathetic to her experience.”

There is no suggestion their friendship played any part in the breakdown of her marriage to Caspar, or his split from Alice, 40.

