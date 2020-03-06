Ellie Goulding: Married life is wonderful

Los Angeles, March 7 (IANS) Singer Ellie Goulding says her married life is “wonderful”, adding that her husband Caspar Jopling will always be in the “honeymoon phase”.

The “Love me like you do” hitmaker got married to art dealer Jopling in August last year.

In an interview to BANG Showbiz, she opened up about her married life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“It’s wonderful,” she said when asked about her married life.

The 33-year-old singer, who previously dated Dougie Poynter until 2016, also revealed that her upcoming album was finished “a long time ago”. It features her “observations of “life and relationships”.

She said: “I wrote it a long time ago, so it’s been a long time coming. I’ve had it for a bit so it’s still my usual observations of the way that I see life and relationships.”

The singer also compared being married to still “being like boyfriend and girlfriend”.

“Being married is still just like being boyfriend and girlfriend with my husband, we’re like good mates,” she said in another interview.

