Ellie Goulding releases new single ‘By the End of the Night’

Speaking of the track, Ellie said: “I feel like we’ve all been through so much over the last few years, we’re still processing everything. I don’t know if it’s just me but I feel like we need music that uplifts us and makes us feel good and that’s exactly how I feel about ‘By The End Of The Night’.”

She further mentioned: “It gives me a sense of euphoric, sensual escape , like being on a dance floor on another planet, something that was definitely appealing back in the late 80s where this track could have easily come from!”

Ellie’s hotly anticipated fifth studio album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ is due for release this April 7.

The forthcoming album has seen Ellie enlist some of pop music’s finest to craft the album with her, Greg Kurstin (Sia, Maggie Rogers, Elton John), Jessie Shatkin (Charli XCX, Years & Years), Koz (Sam Ryder, Madonna, Dua Lipa) and Andrew Wells (Halsey, Yungblud).

Speaking about the new album Ellie explained: “There was definitely a darkness about (the past two years) that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama.

“So that’s how this album came together. (‘Higher Than Heaven’) is about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash,” she concluded.

