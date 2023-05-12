Three years after coming out as a trans man, actor Elliot Page has celebrated “transjoy” by sharing a topless snap showing his gender reassignment surgery scars.

The Oscar-nominated actor and transgender campaigner, 36, posted the image on Instagram while posing shirtless on a rooftop and explained why warmer months used to be a challenge before his transition, after he came out as a trans man in 2020, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He posted alongside the image: “Dysphoria used to be especially rife in the summer. No layers, just a T-shirt – or layers and oh so sweaty – constantly looking down, readjusting my oversized T.

“It feels so f’ing good soaking in the sun now, I never thought I could experience this, the joy I feel in my body. I am so grateful for what gender affirming care has allowed me and I look forward to sharing more of my journey soon. #transjoy.”

Elliot marked his coming out as trans three years ago with the social media announcement: “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

The ‘Juno’ star captioned a photo of himself posting in a bathing suit in 2021: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy “#transisbeautiful.”

He said in an interview with Time magazine how he had undergone top surgery to remove breast tissue, saying it had “completely transformed” his life.

Elliot added the procedure did not define being transgender, but provided him with freedom from the “total hell” that was puberty and allowed him to recognise himself when he looked in the mirror.

The actor, who married dancer Emma Portner, 28, in 2018 before their divorce in 2021, is set to go on a book tour to promote his ‘Pageboy’ memoir.

Its publisher has said the book “will delve into Page’s relationship with his body” as well as “his experiences as one of the most famous trans people in the world”.

It added the memoir will “cover mental health, assault, love, relationships, sex” and “the cesspool that Hollywood can be”.

20230512-120603