Elliot Page had ‘secret relationship’ with Kate Mara shortly after coming out as gay

Canadian actor Elliot Page has revealed he was dating Kate Mara shortly after coming out as gay in 2014.

Reflecting on the romance in an excerpt from his new memoir ‘Pageboy’, the 36-year-old explained that at the time, Mara was also dating ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ star Max Minghella, who was supportive of her exploring her feelings for Elliot, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Speaking of Kate, whom he met on the set of ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’, the actor wrote in the excerpt: “The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara,” who he added “had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella.”

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the ‘Umbrella Academy’ star Elliot claimed that Kate told her at the time, “I never thought I could be in love with two people, and now I know I can.”

Elliot added in the copy obtained by ‘People’ magazine: “This was right after I’d come out as gay, and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak. I think my relationship, or whatever you want to call it with Kate, very much encapsulates a certain dynamic that I consistently found myself in, which was falling for people that — I think a lot of us do this — who aren’t fully available. And the sort of safety in that and the highs and the lows and the serotonin bump, and then it goes away.”

Kate has read Oscar-nominated Elliot’s memoir and will be supporting him at a book release event later this month.

The publication adds that the pair went on to play lovers in the 2017 flick ‘My Days of Mercy’ and are still close.

Elliot said that the “love and care that we have for each other is its own special thing… separate from the intimacy that I write about.”

