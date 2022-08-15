ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Elnaaz channels her inner ‘Marathi mulgi’ in new ‘Takatak 2’ track

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi has put her best foot forward and looks every inch gorgeous in the latest track of ‘Hridayi Vasant Phultana’ from Reliance Entertainment Studios’s upcoming film ‘Takatak 2’.

“Hridayi Vasant Phultana” features the Elnaaz at her glamorous best while she grooves along with the principal cast of the film.

Lead stars Prathamesh Parab, Bhoomika Kadam, Pranali Bhalerao, Komal Bodkhe, Ajinkya Raut and Akshay Kelkar too hold their own with their catchy steps in the song.

Composed by Varun Likhate, sung by Shruti Rane with lyrics by Jai Atre, the melody will make everyone want to shake a leg, thanks to its catchy tune and funky beats.

The first Takatak had audiences laugh out loud with its ‘hot and hatke’ comedy, and the makers have already promised that “Takatak 2” will take things to the next level on a much bigger scale.

The Iranian beauty is an international model and a bollywood actress. She has appeared in India’s first Netflix original series ‘Sacred Games’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

She’s also been a part of ‘ABHAY’, New Zee 5 original series.

Reliance Entertainment Studios, in association with Purple Bull Entertainment, presents ‘Takatak 2’, produced by Om Prakash Bhatt, Naresh Choudhary, Aditya Joshi, directed by Milind Kavde, in cinemas from August 18.

20220815-183403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lata Mangeshkar succumbs to ‘post-Covid multi-organ failure’

    Amit Tandon pens script for comedy drama OTT series

    Shatrughan Sinha recalls dozing off during narration of his hit film...

    IANS Review: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’: Bright, vibrant and energetic, and...