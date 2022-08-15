Actress Elnaaz Norouzi has put her best foot forward and looks every inch gorgeous in the latest track of ‘Hridayi Vasant Phultana’ from Reliance Entertainment Studios’s upcoming film ‘Takatak 2’.

“Hridayi Vasant Phultana” features the Elnaaz at her glamorous best while she grooves along with the principal cast of the film.

Lead stars Prathamesh Parab, Bhoomika Kadam, Pranali Bhalerao, Komal Bodkhe, Ajinkya Raut and Akshay Kelkar too hold their own with their catchy steps in the song.

Composed by Varun Likhate, sung by Shruti Rane with lyrics by Jai Atre, the melody will make everyone want to shake a leg, thanks to its catchy tune and funky beats.

The first Takatak had audiences laugh out loud with its ‘hot and hatke’ comedy, and the makers have already promised that “Takatak 2” will take things to the next level on a much bigger scale.

The Iranian beauty is an international model and a bollywood actress. She has appeared in India’s first Netflix original series ‘Sacred Games’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

She’s also been a part of ‘ABHAY’, New Zee 5 original series.

Reliance Entertainment Studios, in association with Purple Bull Entertainment, presents ‘Takatak 2’, produced by Om Prakash Bhatt, Naresh Choudhary, Aditya Joshi, directed by Milind Kavde, in cinemas from August 18.

