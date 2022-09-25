BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk allowed to make a case regarding Twitter’s payment to Zatko

NewsWire
0
0

In a minor win for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a US court has allowed his legal team to make a case that a $7.75 million severance payment to Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko, Twitter’s former head of security, allows him to terminate the $44 billion takeover deal.

Judge Kathleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery in the US, where the legal battle is set to begin from october 17, ruled in a latest filing that Musk can amend his counterclaims to include the payment to Zatko.

The ruling means that Musk can use the Zatko payment for his argument regarding terminating the deal.

Twitter did not oppose the motion, reports Barron’s.

Twitter is also seeking if there is a connection between its former head of security and Musk.

The court has also agreed on a request by Twitter for details about whether Musk or his associates knew about Zatko’s claims before he took them to the public.

The judge ordered Musk’s legal team to provide some of the documents being requested by Twitter regarding any communications by them with Zatko.

Twitter is facing a larger scrutiny from the governments after Zatko claimed that the company had negligent security practices, misled federal regulators about its safety, and failed to estimate the number of bots on its platform.

Musk has said that the testimony of Twitter whistleblower justifies his termination of the $44 billion deal to buy the micro-blogging platform.

20220925-100803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Brinton Pharmaceuticals ramps production of anti-Covid drug

    PM e-Vidya programme to be expanded to 200 TV channels: FM

    Amazon acquires primary healthcare firm One Medical for $3.9 bn

    Studies find online rummy suicides in TN highly exaggerated