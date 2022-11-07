Elon Musk on Monday said that any Twitter account engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” with the handle will be permanently suspended.

In a series of tweets, the new Twitter CEO said that the platform will not even warn such users, like in the previous past, and will suspend the account immediately.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended,” said Musk.

Previously, Twitter issued a warning before suspension, “but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning,” said the world’s richest man.

This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue which will now cost $8 and will offer verification (Blue Badge).

“Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark,” Musk added.

Ironically, Musk just a few days ago tweeted that “comedy is now legal on Twitter”.

A user commented: “So much for free speech I guess?”

Twitter’s existing policies already contain a section covering “parody, commentary, and fan accounts”.

Musk has confirmed that the new Twitter Blue subscription service for $8 will be available in India in less than a month.

The company has already started testing Twitter Blue subscription plan for Apple iOS users, which provides verification and other benefits.

Musk, however, did not reveal how much Twitter will charge Indian users for its new Blue subscription service.

20221107-093802