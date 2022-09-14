INDIASCI-TECH

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became “Naughtius Maximus” on Twitter, along with changing his profile picture as he goes through a bitter battle over the $44 billion bid to buy the micro-blogging platform.

Musk’s updated Twitter bio now reads, “Centurion in Jerusalem Garrison” and his display image is one from his childhood.

Naughtius Maximus is described as someone who displays violent or anti-social behaviour, especially as a kid.

It is an English synonym of the word naughty to the maximum which means someone who, specifically as a child, has a bad behaviour to the maximum.

Born in 1971 in South Africa, Musk has British and Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry.

His mother is Maye Musk, a model and dietitian born in Canada and raised in South Africa.

His father is Errol Musk, a South African electromechanical engineer and pilot. Elon Musk has a younger brother Kimbal and a younger sister Tosca.

The name change came as Twitter shareholders voted to approve the Tesla CEO’s $44 billion takeover bid.

The vote came as his legal team is in a court battle to get out of the deal. Twitter has sued Elon Musk for allegedly breaching the deal agreement.

The legal battle is expected to start in mid-October.

