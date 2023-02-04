BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk cleared of fraud charges in ‘Tesla funding secured’ case

NewsWire
0
0

A court in the US has cleared Elon Musk in a class-action securities fraud over his tweets about taking Tesla private.

The jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict, called a “disappointed” one by Nicholas Porritt, partner at Levi & Korsinsky, the firm representing the Tesla shareholders in the class action, reports CNBC.

Musk tweeted that he is “deeply appreciative of the jury’s unanimous finding”.

His lead counsel Alex Spiro argued before the jury on Friday, saying “fraud cannot be built on the back of a consideration”.

The controversial 2018 tweets by Musk on taking Tesla private has come back to haunt him and he stands to lose billions.

The plaintiffs have argued that Musk’s tweets about taking Tesla private, in which he said he had “funding secured”, led them to lose millions of dollars.

Musk had earlier admitted in a US court that he ignored his advisors and investors while tweeting about Tesla securing funding in 2018.

In August 2018, he had tweeted: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

“Shareholders could either sell at 420 or hold shares & go private,” he added.

The notorious tweet had cost him his role as Chairman of Tesla.

The August 2018 tweet resulted in Musk and Tesla reaching a settlement of fraud charges with the US SEC.

The settlement included $40 million in penalties, split equally between the company and Musk, and the removal of Musk as chairman of the Tesla board.

20230204-102202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TAIPA writes to UP govt over issues faced by telecom infra...

    US core inflation rises to 40-year high

    Punjab estimates procuring 130 lakh metric tonnes wheat

    Air India joins industry bodies FIA, AAPA