INDIASCI-TECH

Elon Musk confirms Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that Linda Yaccarino, NBC Universal’s Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, will take over as the new CEO of Twitter, making “it the everything app”.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! She will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology,” Musk posted in a fresh tweet.

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he added.

Musk’s role will transition to being executive chair and CTO, “overseeing product, software and system operations”.

Yaccarino oversees about 2,000 workers in her role, similar to the current strength of Twitter staff after massive sacking by Musk following his $44 billion takeover late last year.

Her team oversees the monetisation strategy for Peacock, the NBC Universal’s streaming service.

Yaccarino’s team has also generated more than $100 billion in ad sales and entered partnerships with companies, including Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter and YouTube, according to her bio.

In a Twitter poll last year, Musk had asked his millions of followers: “Should I step down as head of Twitter?”

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he had posted.

The poll amassed more than 17 million votes, with 57.5 per cent of the respondents calling for him to step aside.

However, Musk did not step down.

20230512-213804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC unhappy with tweet claiming CJI met victims’...

    With prospects of slowdown, central banks may unwind the rates: SBI

    Isotopes in horn to prevent poaching of African Rhinos

    Young scientist develops biosensor that can detect Covid from sweat