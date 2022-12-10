BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Elon Musk could lose world’s richest person title

NewsWire
0
0

Tesla has lost nearly half its market value since its founder, Elon Musk, bid for Twitter in April, reducing his net worth by about $70 billion and putting his title as worlds richest person at risk.

Shares in the electric car company traded at $340.79 on April 13, the day before Twitter revealed in a securities filing that the

billionaire had made a hostile bid to buy the social media company for $43.4 billion, the Guardian reported.

Since then the Tesla share price has plunged by 49 per cent to $173.44, also due to concerns around disruptions at one of its

factories in Shanghai.

The Tesla boss has sold $20 billion of Tesla shares since April to fund the buyout.

This means his claim to be the planet’s wealthiest person is under threat, with France’s Bernard Arnault, chief executive of the luxury group LVMH, snapping at his heels. On Wednesday, share movements meant Arnault briefly took top spot, The Guardian reported.

Musk has said of his Twitter takeover: “Having a public platform that is massively trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilisation.”

However, Tesla shareholders worry about how he is dividing his time between the social media site and his many other ventures such as the rocket company SpaceX, and that running Twitter is too much of a distraction.

He is under pressure to turn around Twitter, which was already struggling before he bought it, making a $221m net loss last year, the Guardian reported.

20221210-122803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wipro’s net income rises 4% to Rs 30.9 bn in Q4

    NPCI to deploy UPI payments platform in Nepal, 1st outside India

    Eight core industries’ growth slows to 9-month low of 3.3% in...

    Revenue Dept says no instruction to officials to collect GST in...