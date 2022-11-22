BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk cuts Twitter’s employee perks

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter boss Elon Musk has cut company perks for employees, including wellness, productivity, home internet, training and development, outschools, daycare and quarterly team activities, according to an internal memo seen by The Verge.

“Allowances will be reevaluated over time and may be added back when the company’s financial situation improves,” it reads.

Meanwhile, Musk has publicly expressed a desire to improve the social network’s direct messages work.

According to The Verge, Musk told his employees that the company would encrypt DMs and work to add encrypted video and voice calling between accounts.

“We want to enable users to be able to communicate without being concerned about their privacy, [or] without being concerned about a data breach at Twitter causing all of their DMs to hit the web, or think that maybe someone at Twitter could be spying on their DMs,” Musk was quoted as saying.

Moreover, after firing about two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform’s 7,500 employees in only three weeks after his take over, Musk said that the company is done with layoffs and is hiring again.

At a meeting with employees, Musk also claimed that Twitter is now actively hiring for positions in engineering and sales, reports The Verge.

He also asked the staffers to recommend potential candidates.

20221122-174404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian startups must brace for a long funding winter: Flipkart CEO

    NTT Ltd launches 2nd hyperscale data centre campus in India

    Miami Heat terminates business partnership with bankrupt FTX

    Spending on mobile services up 4.2% QoQ in Q3FY22, up 8%...