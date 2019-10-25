Elon Musk donates $1 million to plant trees

San Francisco, Oct 30 (IANS) Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has donated $1 million worth of trees to YouTuber Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, whos currently campaigning to raise $20 million from fellow YouTubers for a climate change fundraising effort.

Recently, Mr Beast officially announced the ‘#TeamTrees’ initiative, aiming to raise $20 million by the end of 2020 to help the Arbor Day Foundation plant 20 million trees around the world, The Verge reported on Tuesday.

The Tesla CEO replying to MrBeast tweet called the campaign “cool” and asked where are the trees being planted and what kind of trees.

Mr Beast tweeted a response to Musk’s contribution, saying he “can’t stop smiling”.

Musk also proceeded to change his Twitter name to ‘Treelon’ and changed his profile picture with an image of a forest.

Additionally, Twitter chief Jack Dorsey, too donated money to plant 150,000 trees.

According to the campaign’s website, one dollar is equivalent to one tree, and each tree will be “planted in a variety of forests on public and private land.

–IANS

wh/sdr/bg