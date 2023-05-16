INDIASCI-TECH

Elon Musk finds butter chicken with naan ‘insanely good’

NewsWire
0
0

Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he likes Indian food like butter chicken with naan, which according to one of his subscribers, is “insanely good”.

A Musk subscriber/follower by the name Daniel tweeted that “I love basic b**** Indian food, it’s so insanely good”, while posting a picture of mouth-watering butter chicken with naan and rice.

The Tesla CEO replied: “True.”

The post garnered more than 2.7 million views and more than 20K likes within no time. Even Musk’s short reply gained 2.4 million views in a couple of hours.

Twitterati went berserk over Musk’s liking for Indian food.

“That looks like North India on 2nd street (in downtown San Francisco),” posted one Twitter user.

Daniel replied: “It is. North India on the second. I’m sure you can DoorDash it to Twitter”.

Another user wrote on his timeline: “Try Jammu’s Rajma Chawal.”

“Butter Chicken with Naan, nice choice,” another wrote.

Several Indian Twitter users pitched for local cuisines, like Hyderabadi biryani, dosa and even home-cooked meals.

“You don’t know Indian food till you try home-cooked traditional, ground-from-scratch fare. These hotel and restaurant Indian spreads are a mere scratch on the REAL THING,” said a user.

20230516-123008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Price rise, unemployment major causes of concern

    Mizoram teacher suspended for stripping off girl student’s uniform

    Will 100% investigate evidence against ex-Minister linked to sex scandal: Goa...

    In such a scenario, investors could look at target maturity funds:...