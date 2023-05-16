Outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he likes Indian food like butter chicken with naan, which according to one of his subscribers, is “insanely good”.

A Musk subscriber/follower by the name Daniel tweeted that “I love basic b**** Indian food, it’s so insanely good”, while posting a picture of mouth-watering butter chicken with naan and rice.

The Tesla CEO replied: “True.”

The post garnered more than 2.7 million views and more than 20K likes within no time. Even Musk’s short reply gained 2.4 million views in a couple of hours.

Twitterati went berserk over Musk’s liking for Indian food.

“That looks like North India on 2nd street (in downtown San Francisco),” posted one Twitter user.

Daniel replied: “It is. North India on the second. I’m sure you can DoorDash it to Twitter”.

Another user wrote on his timeline: “Try Jammu’s Rajma Chawal.”

“Butter Chicken with Naan, nice choice,” another wrote.

Several Indian Twitter users pitched for local cuisines, like Hyderabadi biryani, dosa and even home-cooked meals.

“You don’t know Indian food till you try home-cooked traditional, ground-from-scratch fare. These hotel and restaurant Indian spreads are a mere scratch on the REAL THING,” said a user.

20230516-123008