It has been nine days since Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took digital detox from Twitter — a longest stretch without posting anything in nearly five years — leaving his more than 100 million followers and the media speculating a lot.

His silence comes in the middle of the controversial $44 billion deal to buy Twitter that he has put on hold till CEO Parag Agrawal informs him the exact number of bots and spam accounts on the platform.

Musk, a serial Tweeter, last posted on June 22 on the battle between SpaceX and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over broadband usage.

“Their attempt to bait and switch satellite spectrum for cellular spectrum is super shady and unethical.A If they are successful, it would hurt the least served and completely unserved of the world. Very messed up,” he had tweeted before going into a hiatus.

He has taken, at most, a four-day break from Twitter but this time, the nine-day long break has created utter suspense in the minds of millions.

Last year, he tweeted, “Off Twitter for a while.” He resumed tweeting a day later.

So notable is Elon Musk’s presence that his tweeting habits have become a staple of Tesla and SpaceX news, reports Teslarati.

“Musk tends to post updates and insights about his companya¿s products and projects on Twitter, and many of them are newsworthy. Musk’s off-the-cuff comments and rants are also bait for controversial news articles,” the report mentioned.

His silence comes at a time when Tesla ended the second quarter after several challenging days in China amid Covid-lockdowns, and SpaceX is currently busy with its ambitious Starship programme.

Musk, touted to be the most successful tech entrepreneur and investor in the world, turned 51 last week and his fans and followers poured birthday wishes for him on the microblogging site.

