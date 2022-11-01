BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk is Twitter CEO as company braces for deeper layoffs

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Twit Elon Musk is officially the new CEO of Twitter as the micro-blogging platform braces for deeper layoffs under him.

Musk earlier tweeted that he has “no idea” who the CEO of Twitter is, the latest US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that Musk is now the sole “reporting Person” at Twitter.

The “Reporting Person” is the Chief Executive Officer of the post-merger Company.

Musk, who has dissolved the Twitter board, had earlier tweeted that “My title is Chief Twit right there in the bio. No idea who the CEO is”.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that Twitter layoffs would hit roughly a quarter of the staff, heavily impacting teams including sales, product, engineering, legal, and trust and safety.

Musk has brought more than 50 employees from Tesla into Twitter to help with the transition, according to CNBC.

Musk, according to the SEC filing, became “the sole director of Twitter”.

“On October 27, 2022, and as a result of the consummation of the Merger, Musk became the sole director of Twitter,” read the filing.

“In accordance with the terms of the Merger Agreement, effective as of the effective time of the Merger, the following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the Merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li, and Mimi Alemayehou,” according to the SEC filing.

The company filing said that all the previous members of Twitter’s board, including recently ousted CEO Agrawal and Chairman Taylor, are no longer directors “in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.”

Musk took over as Twitter boss last week and his first job was to reportedly fire Indian-origin CEO Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, the company’s policy chief Vijaya Gadde and others.

20221101-103604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tatas most trusted group amongst the investors: Poll

    India’s foreign exchange dip lower by $160 mn

    WeWork India launches WeWork Business Solutions

    Tata Motors bags order for 200 electric buses from Jammu Smart...