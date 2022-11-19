SCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk kicks off Twitter poll on reinstating Trump

Elon Musk on Saturday kicked off a poll to find out how many of his over 117 million followers support or reject the move to reinstate former US President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The new Twitter CEO said that the Trump poll was getting a massive 1 million votes per hour.

“Fascinating to watch the Twitter Trump poll. The bot attack is impressive to watch,” tweeted Musk.

“Bot & troll armies might be running out of steam soon. Some interesting lessons to clean up future polls,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Musk said there is still “no decision” on reinstating Trump’s account on Twitter, as he reinstated some controversial accounts banned earlier.

The new Twitter CEO reinstated the accounts belonging to Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and the conservative satire site, The Babylon Bee.

“Kathie Griffin, Jordan Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated. Trump’s decision has not yet been made,” Musk posted.

Griffin was permanently suspended earlier this month for changing her account name to “Elon Musk”, and making fun of the Tesla CEO.

The accounts of Peterson and The Babylon Bee were suspended earlier this year for violating the company’s hateful conduct policies.

Trump was banned from Twitter after the US Capitol Hill attack on January 6, 2021. He later started his own platform, Truth Social.

“Most accurate would be to require access to phone GPS for location-specific polls,” said Musk.

