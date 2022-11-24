SCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk proposes to reinstate nearly everyone Twitter banned

NewsWire
0
2

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has kicked off a fresh poll to find out how many of his over 118 million followers support or reject the move to reinstate all the previously banned users back on the micro-blogging platform who have not violated any law.

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” he asked in a tweet.

So far, “yes” is clearly in the lead.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user commented, “let the people speak”, another said” “YES. No more politically motivated bans!”

Based also on a poll, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on November 20 had announced that former US President Donald Trump has been allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform.

Musk tweeted: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.”

He kicked off the poll on November 19 to find out how many of his over 117 million followers support or reject the move to reinstate Trump on the platform.

The new Twitter CEO said that the poll was getting a massive 1 million votes per hour.

20221124-092404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Snap to pay sound creators up to $50K a month in...

    ED freeze on Rs 370 cr bank assets ‘unfortunate’: Crypto firm...

    Google slowing down pace of hiring for rest of year: Sundar...

    Apple Pay draws mixed reaction in S.Korea before its launch this...