WORLD

Elon Musk ‘reinstates’ Donald Trump on Twitter

NewsWire
0
0

Based on a poll, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday announced that former US President Donald Trump has been allowed to rejoin the micro-blogging platform.

Musk tweeted: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated.”

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, he added, which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God”.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s decision. A user asked: “Not saying I’m against this decision, but what happened to no major account reinstatements before the council convenes?”

“Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk replied.

While, another user commented: “I thought you said something like this would be done by a special committee not a poll.”

Musk on Saturday kicked off the poll to find out how many of his over 117 million followers support or reject the move to reinstate Trump on the platform.

The new Twitter CEO said that the poll was getting a massive 1 million votes per hour.

“Fascinating to watch the Twitter Trump poll. The bot attack is impressive to watch,” tweeted Musk.

20221120-085805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone signed...

    Cyprus rules out transfer of Russian-made weapons to Ukraine

    US Senate passes historic $280 bn bill to cut chip dependency...

    International Boxing Day to celebrate courage, fairness, diversity of boxing