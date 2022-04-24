INDIASCI-TECH

Elon Musk says ‘moving on’ making fun of Bill Gates (Ld)

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday sent a short and crypto tweet, saying he was ‘moving on’, putting social media on fire with all sorts of speculations.

“Moving on…,” he posted.

Musk later said his tweet was in reference to his Twitter fights with Microsoft co-founder and billionaire Bill Gates.

“(from making fun of Gates for shorting Tesla while claiming to support climate change action),” he said in a follow-up tweet.

Gates has not yet issued any public statement on Musk tweets.

Musk earlier declined a meeting to discuss climate change philanthropy with Gates because the latter admitted he still holds a short position on Tesla stock.

As per a series of leaked text messages, Gates was proposing a potential meeting with Musk “to discuss philanthropy possibilities,” but Musk was not willing to do so after Gates admitted he still has not closed out his short position on Tesla.

“Sorry, but I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla, the company doing the most to solve climate change,” Musk replied to Gates, declining the invitation.

There were rumours Gates did hold a short position against Tesla, but he never truly confirmed whether he had any sort of investment in the automaker’s stock.

During a February 2021 interview with CNBC, Gates declined to talk about his position.

“Yeah, I’m not, I don’t talk about my investments, but I think he should be very proud of what he’s done,” the Microsoft co-founder had said.

However, only a few days later in an interview, Gates shed more light on his position, basically admitting to shorting the stock.

