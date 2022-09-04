SCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk throws a solution for ailing NASA’s Artemis 1 mission

NewsWire
0
0

As NASA scrubbed the Artemis 1 uncrewed mission to the Moon once again, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday came up with a suggestion for the ailing mission that will finally land astronauts on the lunar surface after decades.

NASA engineers could not overcome a hydrogen leak in a ‘quick disconnect’ phase of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket launch on Saturday.

According to Eric Berger of Ars Technica, NASA has a tolerance for a small amount of hydrogen leakage and anything above a 4 per cent concentration of hydrogen near the ‘quick disconnect’ is considered a flammability hazard.

Musk replied to Berger’s ‘accurate assessment’, saying that “Raptor design started out using H2 (hydrogen), but switched to CH4 (hydrogen). Latter is the best combo of high efficiency and ease of operation in my opinion.”

“Delta-v difference between H2 and CH4 is small for most missions, because the CH4 tank is much smaller & no insulation is needed,” Musk explained.

The delta-v is the difference of velocity that a rocket engine can impose on a spacecraft as a function of the specific impulse and the variation in the mass of the vehicle itself.

According to him, CH4 (methane) is easier to produce on Mars and is “very important” for launch missions. SpaceX is among the first companies to use liquid methane and hydrogen as fuel.

Musk also hopes for a self-sustaining city on the Red Planet in 20 years’ time, as his space company prepares the Starship mega rocket to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and beyond.

According to the report, The NASA showstopper “was an 8-inch diameter line carrying liquid hydrogen into the rocket. It sprung a persistent leak at the inlet, known as a quick-disconnect, leading on board the vehicle”.

NASA will next have the launch window from September 19 to October 4.

“However, making that window would necessitate fixing the rocket at the pad, and then getting a waiver from the US Space Force, which operates the launch range along the Florida coast,” said the report.

The space agency has another Artemis I launch opportunity from October 17 to October 31.

20220904-105402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google extends Play Store billing timeline for Indian developers

    Oracle adds 5 new capabilities in its Cloud to safeguard customers’...

    LG, Samsung to supply iPhone 14 Pro hole-punch displays: Report

    Centre to withdraw contentious Personal Data Protection Bill, bring new one