Elon Musk tweets #DeleteFacebook, says ‘it’s lame’

San Francisco, Feb 10 (IANS) Tech billionaire Elon Musk has come out slamming Facebook by calling it “lame,” which was preceded by “#DeleteFacebook.”

The tweet came in response to a post by comedian, writer and actor Sacha Baron Cohen calling on the government to take control of the social media giant.

Cohen tweeted: “We don’t let 1 person control the water for 2.5 billion people. We don’t let 1 person control electricity for 2.5 billion people. Why do we let 1 man control the information seen by 2.5 billion people? Facebook needs to be regulated by governments, not ruled by an emperor!”

Tesla founder has always been a critic of Facebook in his tweets. Back in 2018 he said that he does not use the social media site.

Recently, taking a dig at WhatsApp over repeated users privacy violation amid security vulnerabilities, Musk took to Twitter with a meme, showing various ‘mechanical arm’ emojis representing Apple, Google, Microsoft, Samsung and WhatsApp respectively.

Musk posted the image with the caption: “New emoji! Last one comes with free phone hack.”

