Elton John still ‘trying to process’ that his ‘touring days are over’

Having finally concluded his world tour in Stockholm, Elton John is still trying to “process” the fact that he has “finally finished touring” after more than five decades.

Digesting this fact, he also penned an emotional note to his fans thanking them for all their support and love.

The 76-year-old music legend took to Instagram and wrote: “When we set off on my final tour in 2018, I couldn’t have foreseen in my wildest dreams the twists and turns and the highs and lows this tour — and the whole world — would have experienced in the next five years.

“And every step of the way, my fans have been there. You have stuck with me, you have supported me, you have been patient and you have kept turning out for every single last show.

“Saturday night was magical. I’m trying to process it and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss you all and how much your support has humbled me – it will stay with me forever,” he added.

‘The Rocketman’ singer also shared a video of the many highlights from his tour, one of which included him performing with his band and receiving massive adoration of fans as they grooved to the musical night in all its splendour.

According to Mirror, the singer had announced back in 2018 that his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ show would be his last, and his second night at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm on Saturday (July 8) finally brought the 330-date run to a close.

His fans also proceed to thank him and expressed their love.

One netizen wrote: “I love you so much @eltonjohn. I will forever be proud of your exceptional achievements – you are a true genius.”

Another wrote: “Thank you Elton for so many years, songs, cable specials for us too young to see you live. Absolutely magical ending!”

“Thank you for a amazing concert in Stockholm,” wrote another.

