'Elvis' clip shows transformation of Austin Butler's rock and roll icon

A new clip from the musical drama ‘Elvis’ shows the transformation of its lead character of Elvis Presley into the rock and roll legend.

The film produced by Warner Bros is set for its debut in the U.S. on June 24, following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, reports ‘Deadline’.

The film from Oscar-nominated director Baz Luhrmann, who has earlier directed ‘The Great Gatsby’, promises to examine the life and music of Elvis Presley essayed by Austin Butler through the prism of his complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker played by Tom Hanks. As per ‘Deadline’, it will chart their dynamic over the course of 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame, to his unprecedented stardom.

The recently released clip from the film sees Parker observing as Elvis tunes out trolls telling him to “get a haircut” and wails on a guitar on stage, generating cries from hordes of impassioned fans. This was, in his view, the moment Elvis transformed from a “skinny boy” into a full-fledged musical “superhero.”

In addition, the biopic also stars Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Kodi Smit-McPhee and more. Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner wrote the script, which was based on a story by Luhrmann and Doner. Luhrmann also produced alongside Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss.

