The sound artiste lineup for the most awaited ‘Elvis’ biopic was revealed by Warner Bros. in an Instagram post on Monday, May 23, 2022.

The all-star lineup of music artists includes noted names like Eminem, Stevie Nicks, CeeLo Green, Tame Impala, Jack White, Gary Clark Jr., Jazmine Sullivan and a few more.

In the Instagram post shared by Warner Bros., they shared a quote from Elvis Presley himself and captioned it – “Do something worth remembering – Elvis Presley” They also added in the caption, “Featuring original songs and recordings from #ElvisMovie, only in theatres on June 24. #TCB”

Here is the post:

In the post, they mention that the soundtrack will feature original songs of Elvis Presley along with songs performed by the lead star of the biopic Austin Butler. Other iconic artists contributing music to this movie include Alton Mason, Ann Nesby, Chris Isaak, Doja Cat, Denzel Curry, Eminem & CeeLo Green, Jack White, Gary Clark Jr., Jazmine Sullivan, Lenesha Randolph, Kodi Smith-McPhee, Kacey Musgraves, Les Greene, Nardo Wick, Maneskin, Paravi, Rufus Thomas, Pnau, Stevie Nicks, Shonka Dukureh, Tame Impala, Yola and Swae Lee & Diplo.

As per a report in ‘Variety’ no release date for the soundtrack has as yet been mentioned but it seems possible that the launch of the song might happen on the same day as the release of the movie – June 24, 2022.

It has, as yet, not been revealed as to how many of these songs will actually feature in the Baz Luhrmann movie, nor is there any information on whether the soundtracks will be part of opening/end credits or simply an accompanying music album to the film project.

But it is noted that the artist lineup also includes a few cast members of the movie so it is possible that some of their contributions will be incorporated in the movie itself.

‘Elvis’ the movie will span the career and life of legendary singer and actor Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler, and it will highlight the difficult relationship that Presley had with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, essayed by the inimitable Tom Hanks.

The movie releases in theatres on June 24, 2022.

Here is the trailer for the movie: