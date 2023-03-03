INDIASCI-TECH

Email ids created with PMO.in domain name, CBI lodges FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an FIR against the users of three email IDs for using PMO.in as their domain name.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) lodged a complaint in this respect on the basis of which the CBI filed the FIR under section 170 and 419 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“The accused who created email IDs using the PMO.in as their domain name sent emails to different persons. It came into the notice of the Prime Ministers’ Office and they decided to take action against the culprits as the matter was serious in nature,” a CBI official said.

The official said that three email IDs were pradeep.s@pm.o.in, hetal-gandhi@pmo.in, and indradeep.ghosh@pmo.in and they were trying to find out who were the accused behind the matter.

“The PMO had said that prima facie it was a case of fraud and misuse of the name of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), and its officials as neither the domain names used to send the emails nor the persons mentioned as senders of the said emails were from PMO. Initially we initiated a preliminary inquiry into the matter. The findings of the same also corroborated the facts mentioned in the complaint lodged by the PMO. A crime is made out by the accused by creating email IDS by creating a domain name in the name of PMO, and hence we have lodged an FIR,” the official said, adding that probe was on.

