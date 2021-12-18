Embassy Grand offering COVID vaccinations and boosters

Embassy Grand vaccination centre

8800 The Gore Rd., Brampton

First doses for children 5 to 11 years old. First and second doses for individuals born in 2009 or earlier. Third or booster doses for those age 50+ along with other eligible groups . It must be at least 3 months (84 days) since second dose.

Monday to Thursday 12 to 8 p.m.

Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Book appointment

Walk-ins are welcome.

Embassy Grand mobile clinic at Nanaksar Gurdwara

64 Timberlane Drive, Brampton

December 18 and 19

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Embassy Grand mobile clinic at Jot Parkash Gurdwara

135 Sun Pac Blvd, Brampton

December 18 and 19

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jame Masjid (Islamic Propagation Center of Ontario)

5761 Coopers Ave., Mississauga

December 18

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.