Embassy Grand offering COVID vaccinations and boosters

Embassy Grand vaccination centre
8800 The Gore Rd., Brampton

First doses for children 5 to 11 years old. First and second doses for individuals born in 2009 or earlier. Third or booster doses for those age 50+ along with other eligible groups . It must be at least 3 months (84 days) since second dose.

Monday to Thursday 12 to 8 p.m.
Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Book appointment

Walk-ins are welcome.

Embassy Grand mobile clinic at Nanaksar Gurdwara
64 Timberlane Drive, Brampton

First and second doses for individuals born in 2009 or earlier. Third or booster doses for those age 50+ along with other eligible groups. It must be at least 3 months (84 days) since second dose.

December 18 and 19
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Embassy Grand mobile clinic at Jot Parkash Gurdwara
135 Sun Pac Blvd, Brampton

First and second doses for individuals born in 2009 or earlier. Third or booster doses for those age 50+ along with other eligible groups. It must be at least 3 months (84 days) since second dose.

December 18 and 19
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Jame Masjid (Islamic Propagation Center of Ontario)
5761 Coopers Ave., Mississauga

First doses for children 5 to 11 years old. First and second doses for individuals born in 2009 or earlier. Third or booster doses for those age 50+ along with other eligible groups . It must be at least 3 months (84 days) since second dose.

December 18
9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

