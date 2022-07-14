Bollywood’s controversy queen Kangana Ranaut has unveiled the first look of her upcoming movie, ‘Emergency’. The movie is currently under production. The movie is being produced under Kangana’s production banner, Manikarnika Films.

‘Emergency’ stars Kangana essaying the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The first look teaser of the movie was shared on Thursday, July 14 and it shows a man taking a phone call and then he walks into a huge office. A woman is standing in the hall and she is looking at some files. The man then asks her that American President wanted to know if she can be addressed as ‘Madam’.

The camera then shows the face – Kangana as Indira Gandhi. As the camera pans to reveal her face, Kangana’ side profile is seen and at first look it looks nothing like her and everything like Indira Gandhi. Aside from producing and starring in it, Kangana is also the director of ‘Emergency’.

In the teaser scene, Kangana says, Okay. America ke president ko keh dena ki mujhe mere daftar me sab Madam nahi Sir kehte hain (Okay, Inform the American president that everyone in my office addresses me as Sir, not Madam).”

From the little she says in the teaser, it sounds like Kangana has also worked hard on her modulation because even her voice sounds different.

Here is the first look:

As soon as the video was released, fans of the actor sent out many posts of appreciation. One fan commented, “As always, she nailed it! She has minutely adopted every detail! Brilliant! Can’t wait to get more of it.”

Yet another one wrote, “Omg! The way she is talking; look at her facial expression… No doubt she is the best actress of Bollywood… Queen rocks… It’s like we watching Indira Mam alive… Another National Award in her (Kangana’s) lap for acting.”

‘Emergency’ has been written by Ritesh Shah, who, interestingly also wrote her last movie, ‘Dhaakad’. Last month, June 2022, Kangana announced that she has roped in David Malinowski, a renowned prosthetic makeup artist on board for the movie.

David Malinowski has won many awards like the 2018 BAFTA and Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for the movie, ‘Darkest Hour’. His other work credits include, ‘The Batman’ and ‘World War Z’.