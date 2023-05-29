INDIA

Emergency landing of helicopter in MP precautionary measure: IAF (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday said that a helicopter which made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district was a “precautionary” measure during routine training.

Earlier in the morning, the pilot landed the chopper at a field in Jakhola village, bordering Uttar Pradesh, surprising many local residents.

In a tweet, the IAF said: “An Apache AH-64 helicopter of the IAF carried out a precautionary landing near Bhind, during routine operational training. All crew and the aircraft are safe. The rectification party has reached the site.”

District administration officials had cordoned off the area.

20230529-135205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    54.76% voting in final phase of UP Assembly polls

    Akshay Kumar wishes Big B, calls him an inspiration for an...

    Solid display by home players in the Women’s Indian Open

    Missing baby: Pinarayi Vijayan said let Anupama’s parents decide